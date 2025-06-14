Cricket

IND Vs ENG Test: BCCI Urge ECB To Honour Pataudi Amid Trophy Rename - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the ECB to honour the legacy of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi by naming one of the individual awards in the series after him

James Anderson
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: India, England Share Honours On Enthralling Day 2 - Highlights
info_icon

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy and rename the upcoming England-India Test series as the ‘Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy’ has sparked mixed reactions globally.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the ECB to honour the legacy of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi by naming one of the individual awards in the series after him.

ENG Vs IND series will be named after James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. - File
India Vs England Test Series 2025 To Be Named 'Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy': Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“It’s the ECB who decides on whom they want to name their series. The BCCI has no role in it as it’s their home series. We have requested them to name one of the post-match trophies on Pataudi and they will revert to us,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The Pataudi Trophy was instituted in 2007 to mark India’s 75th anniversary in Test cricket and commemorate the contributions of the Pataudi family. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who became India’s youngest Test captain at 21, was a pivotal figure in Indian cricket history. His father, Iftikhar Ali Khan, uniquely played Test cricket for both England and India.

The ECB’s move mirrors recent trends, such as the Richards-Botham Trophy (England vs West Indies) and the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy (England vs New Zealand), aligning with a modern tradition of naming series after iconic players.

Tiger Pataudi played 46 Tests for India despite having no vision in his right eye. - File
India Tour Of England: Pataudi Trophy Renaming To Tendulkar-Anderson Sparks Widespread Criticism - Why?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Though not officially announced yet, the ECB has reportedly informed both James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, who are expected to unveil the new trophy before the first Test begins on June 20 at Headingley.

Anderson, England’s most prolific Test bowler, retired in 2024 with 704 wickets in 188 Tests. Tendulkar remains cricket’s highest run-scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs in 200 matches.

The BCCI’s request aims to ensure the Pataudi legacy continues to find a place in the sport's storied history.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign