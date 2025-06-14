IND Vs ENG Test: BCCI Urge ECB To Honour Pataudi Amid Trophy Rename - Report

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy and rename the upcoming England-India Test series as the ‘Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy’ has sparked mixed reactions globally.
In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the ECB to honour the legacy of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi by naming one of the individual awards in the series after him.
“It’s the ECB who decides on whom they want to name their series. The BCCI has no role in it as it’s their home series. We have requested them to name one of the post-match trophies on Pataudi and they will revert to us,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
The Pataudi Trophy was instituted in 2007 to mark India’s 75th anniversary in Test cricket and commemorate the contributions of the Pataudi family. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who became India’s youngest Test captain at 21, was a pivotal figure in Indian cricket history. His father, Iftikhar Ali Khan, uniquely played Test cricket for both England and India.
The ECB’s move mirrors recent trends, such as the Richards-Botham Trophy (England vs West Indies) and the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy (England vs New Zealand), aligning with a modern tradition of naming series after iconic players.
Though not officially announced yet, the ECB has reportedly informed both James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, who are expected to unveil the new trophy before the first Test begins on June 20 at Headingley.
Anderson, England’s most prolific Test bowler, retired in 2024 with 704 wickets in 188 Tests. Tendulkar remains cricket’s highest run-scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs in 200 matches.
The BCCI’s request aims to ensure the Pataudi legacy continues to find a place in the sport's storied history.