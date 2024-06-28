Former India cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has blasted Michael Vaughan for his take on ICC favouring India and the pitch bias towards the Men In Blue. Rohit Sharma's men defeated England by 68 runs in the second semi-final at the at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 27, Thursday. (IND Vs ENG Highlights| Scorecard)
After a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the same opposition back in the 2022 edition, it was sort of a 'payback' for the Men In Blue. Vaughan took to 'X' to call out the biasness' towards India.
He was of the opinion that the Guyana pitch was more suited to the Indian team than the English. However, 'Bhajji' gave a reply to the former England captain and asked Vaughan to speak logically and not posting anything 'silly'.
Harbhajan wrote, "What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly. England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic not Nonsense (sic)"
Vaughan had been taking indirect digs at the Indian team and had posted on X saying. " "India throughly (sic) deserve to be in the final... The best team in tournament so far... Was always going to hard for England on this pitch... India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches .."
A user on X was not happy with the Englishman's comments and replied to him saying, "Now you won't cry about the ICC giving semis to India in Guyana."
However, Vaughan tweeted stating that "If England had beaten SA they would have got the Trinidad semi and I believe they would have won that game .. So no complaints they haven’t been good enough .. But Guyana has been a lovely venue pick for India"
It's not the first time Vaughan had found himself in hot water with his takes. In 2011, Vaughan had tweeted that VVS Laxman might have been using Vaseline on his bat, after the veteran Indian batter survived a DRS call against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge.
Vaughan had posted, "Has Vaseline on the outside edge saved the day for Laxman?"