Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs As India Break Many Records On Day 4

Yashasvi Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and KL Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls

Indias KL Rahul celebrates his fifty. PTI Photo
India's KL Rahul celebrates his fifty during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
info_icon

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two quick wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for two in their second innings as India grabbed complete command of the rain-hit second Test at close on the fourth day in Kanpur on Monday. (Day 4 Highlights | More Cricket News)

Bangladesh still trail by 26 runs. Ashwin did the damage with a two-wicket haul (2/14).

Earlier, aggressive fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul placed India in a commanding position.

Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.

India's Ravindra Jadeja with teammates celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshi batter Khaled Ahmed during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 - PTI/Vijay Verma
IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double

BY Outlook Sports Desk

For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41) to check the free-flowing Indian batters as they scored runs in excess of eight an over.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 233 all out and 26/2 in 11 overs (R. Ashwin 2/14) and India: 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 71, KL Rahul 68, Shakib Al Hasan 4/78, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/41).

