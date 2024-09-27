Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Akash Deep Takes Two Against Bangladesh Before Rain Brings Curtains On Day's Play

Overnight rain caused the toss to be delayed by an hour ahead of Rohit Sharma opting to bowl, with darkness and a heavy downpour later causing the umpires to call off play at 3pm local time

Ravichandran Ashwin took a late wicket for India
Heavy rain and poor light saw play halted on day one of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, with the tourists standing at 107-3 after 35 overs of play. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)

During the play that was possible, India – having chosen to bowl in a home Test for the first time since 2015 – went on the attack, with a quickfire double from Akash Deep dropping Bangladesh to 29-2.

Introduced in the ninth over, Deep saw his third delivery edged through to Yashasvi Jaiswal by Zakir Hasan for a duck, then an India review saw Shadman Islam (24) removed lbw at the start of the 13th over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the ship for Bangladesh either side of a drizzly lunch, striking six boundaries as he racked up 31 runs off 57 balls faced.

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh Opener Zakir Hasan Makes Slowest Zero On Indian Soil

BY Jagdish Yadav

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped him lbw in front of off and middle stump in the 29th over, but Mominul Haque (40 not out) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6 not out) survived until the weather had its say and will resume at the crease on Saturday.

Data Debrief: Ashwin's strike decisive?

Shanto's resilient knock appeared to get Bangladesh through the worst of a difficult first day in Kanpur, only for Ashwin to strike six overs before stumps.

Since the start of 2023, Ashwin has taken 30.2% (75 of 248) of India's wickets in men's Tests, with only England's Gus Atkinson (31.2%) taking a higher proportion of a team's wickets in that time (minimum 10 innings played).

