Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition

New Zealand have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE

New Zealand Women vs England Women
England Women vs New Zealand Women Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
info_icon

New Zealand have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

Rosemary Mair, after sustaining a back injury during the T20I series against England in March which saw her being ruled out of the subsequent ODI series, and return to tour in June-July has made the cut.

While on the other hand, off-spinner Leigh Kasperk, who made her national team comeback after a year in the same T20I series against England has also made it to the squad, and will add depth to their spin arsenal. 

The experienced Sophie Devine, who will be stepping down from T20I captaincy after the tournament, and Suzie Bates, the former skipper, are set to feature in their ninth straight T20 World Cup, making their maiden appearance back in 2009, in England.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine - File
Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup

BY Outlook Sports Desk

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named a strong, experienced 15-member team, with just one without any prior T20 World Cup experience: wicketkeeper-batter Izzy Gaze. 

"I'm really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions," head coach Ben Sawyer was quoted as saying by nzc.nz

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand are slotted in Group A at the women’s T20 World Cup, alongside Australia, India, and Pakistan

