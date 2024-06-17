Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Pant, Pandya Biggest Positives For India, Says Harbhajan Singh

Lauding India's group stage performance in the T20 World Cup, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said Hardik Pandya's better-than-expected bowling show and Rishabh Pant's good run at the number three position are some of the biggest positives to be drawn from the campaign so far

T20 Cricket WCup India USA
T20 Cricket WCup USA India Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

India are through to the Super Eight stage after going undefeated in their group league matches. Rohit Sharma and his men defeated Ireland, Pakistan, and USA before their last league game against Canada was called off due to a wet outfield in Florida.

India are through to the Super Eight stage after going undefeated in their group league matches. Rohit Sharma and his men defeated Ireland, Pakistan, and USA before their last league game against Canada was called off due to a wet outfield in Florida.

"The biggest positive is that Hardik Pandya took the wicket. He was the fourth bowler in this tournament. But if you look at his wicket tally, he has done much better than what was expected of him," Harbhajan said on 'Star Sports'.

Pandya, who came into the World Cup after a horror run in the IPL, has so far snared seven wickets and has bowled full tilt, quelling any apprehensions surrounding his fitness.

Pant, who is making his international return after recovering from the life-threatening car accident in 2022, has also been on a roll and has a strike rate of 124.67 in the tournament.

"Along with him, Rishabh Pant played at number 3. His role was completely changed. Before this World Cup, we were saying that Sanju Samson will play in the team because he has made big runs.

India will open their Super Eight campaign against Afghanistan on June 20 in Barbados. Harbhajan said the side has what it takes to face the challenge of new conditions, having played all its previous matches in the USA.

"There are a lot of positives. Of course, there are challenges and difficulties. But the challenges come in front of those who are brave. This team is a team of brave players.

"They fought well and played very well. Because of this, they topped the group," he said.

