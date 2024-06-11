Cricket

T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'

The new drop-in pitch at the ground located in the Long Islands has been dual-paced with uneven bounce, making batting very difficult. India and South Africa have been able to defend totals as low as 119 and 113 respectively on back-to-back days on this track

T20WorldCup/X
Heinrich Klaasen scored 46 runs which were very crucial for his team against Bangladesh. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon

If the ICC wants to market T20 cricket in the USA, the pitch and outfield at the Nassau County Cricket Ground isn't a "great selling product", South Africa's flamboyant batter Heinrich Klaasen said joining the chorus of criticism against the venue. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

The new drop-in pitch at the ground located in the Long Islands has been dual-paced with uneven bounce, making batting very difficult. India and South Africa have been able to defend totals as low as 119 and 113 respectively on back-to-back days on this track.

"Obviously, if you have to showcase it to the world and sell it, I don't think it's a great selling product, but for cricket, it's tight competition. It brings the other teams and the higher teams very close to each other," Klaasen, who scored 46 off 44 balls in team's four-run win said at the post-match press conference.

Nepal lost the first game against the Netherlands. - Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The power-hitter said that all premier batters across teams would love to just get out of New York while the bowlers would love to stay put forever. The ICC has already acknowledged that the pitches here have not played as consistently as was desired.

"I think all the batters are keen to get out of this place, to be fair. The bowlers would love to stay here but - no we've done our job that was the goal to win three out of three here. Obviously, it was a little bit harder than what we thought," he said.

"For us, it's very nerve-wracking, because every game becomes a really big game. There's no easy games for us especially in our group. So, it's still good entertaining cricket. Everyone is on the edge of their seats and any team can beat any team on the down this on this field."

Klaasen was a part of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket last year and when asked if he has enjoyed this ICC project of trying to market cricket in a new city with a temporary stadium, his answer was a mixed one. "Yes and No," he said before elaborately explaining his take.

"I played in Dallas and in North Carolina where I think there's a little bit more cricket there. The wickets (pitches) are better so it's easier to sell cricket in that aspect," he said.

"It's fantastic what they've done with the stadium here and I think as the wicket matures, but obviously I think they're taking it out in two - three days' time so that doesn't help," Klaasen explained.

"The more the wicket matures, the better these conditions will get and I think it will be a better showcase for the people. This wicket is I think, four months old, so there's a lot of maturity that needs to go into the wicket that will produce bigger scores."

Klaasen was an integral part of a very successful Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit which redefined Powerplay in this year's IPL with the help of an Impact Player and flat batting decks. The towering batter said that one month is ancient history now.

Arshdeep Singh in action during India vs Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. - Photo: AP/PTI
Kamran Akmal Apologizes To Harbhajan And Sikh Community For Making 'Disrespectful' Comment

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Yeah, it's a big change you see scores there - well it was a month and a half ago we were part of a score that's 270 - 260 so it's well off, but it's part of the game.

"It doesn't look like the Caribbean wickets are too much better. So, we have to play smart cricket and use our cricket brain a little bit more."

He feels that once the Super Eight starts in the West Indies, the par-score will be 160 plus.

"Out of us all, the thing on stats that are out of 18 games, it's only been one score above 200. So normally in the Caribbean, it's about 160 as par. If you get to 160-170, you're in a good shot and you have to bowl well.

"So, I reckon that's normally the good scores there, or power scores. Depending where you play, the wickets are very different around the Caribbean."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  2. Periyar Fish Death Due To Low Oxygen In Water; No Chemical Waste Discharged In River: Kerala CM
  3. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Kolkata's Park Street | VIDEO
  4. Sule Inspects Rain-Hit Areas Of Pune, Slams Govt Over Neglect Of Infrastructure
  5. Indore Court Gives Death Sentence To 2 Men Accused Of Kidnapping & Killing Congress Leader's 7-Year-Old Son
Entertainment News
  1. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  2. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  3. Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5
  4. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  5. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
Sports News
  1. Bolivian Teenager Misses Copa America 2024 Due To Lack Of Parental Permission To Travel
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  4. T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'
  5. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
World News
  1. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  2. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  3. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  4. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  5. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed