Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Canada Opener Aaron Johnson Praises Level Playing Field Of New York Pitches

Aaron Johnson played the best innings of his T20 career, a 44-ball 52, against Pakistan on Tuesday but his team could not cross the line against an under-pressure opponent

T20WorldCup/X
Pakistan defeated Canada by 7 wickets. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon

The Nassau County ground's pitch has been subjected to severe criticism in the ongoing T20 World Cup but Canada opener Aaron Johnson is not complaining as he believes such surfaces bring smaller teams into the game. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Johnson played the best innings of his T20 career, a 44-ball 52, against Pakistan on Tuesday but his team could not cross the line against an under-pressure opponent.

The 107-target that Pakistan overcame was the highest chase at the makeshift venue.

T20 Cricket WCup India vs Ireland - Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I wouldn't say it's the best surface. It's a tricky surface but when T20 cricket started 120-130 was good total on wickets. (Now) because you have flat belters, people are getting 200. I think if you have a surface like this, it evens the playing field and we fancy our chance against any opponent, not only Pakistan," said Johnson in the post-match media interaction.

Johnson gave a brisk start to Canada with his belligerent strokeplay on the off-side against one of the best pace attacks in the world.

"I think it's my best innings so far in international cricket. And growing up, you know that Pakistan, one thing they have is quality fast bowling attack, right?

"And to be able to get a decent total on the board for my team, that's up there with the top, probably top two best innings for me," said Johnson, who was born in Jamaica.

Canada play their final league game against India on June 15 and Johnson could not be more excited for the match in Florida though his team's qualification to the next stage seems unlikely.

"Again, as I say, it's a ball. The ball is very round. The moment you walk on the field, anyone can win. Yes, you have to have respect for these guys. They have been doing it for years.

Rizwan hit an unbeaten half-century for Pakistan. - null
PAK Vs CAN: Pakistan Keep ICC T20 World Cup Hopes Alive With Crucial Win - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"There are some of them, like someone like Babar (Azam) today, he's a legend. I'm pretty sure he will be a legend of the game, right? Hopefully we will get to play against Kohli, Rohit, all of these guys, the list goes on and on.

"And you have to respect them, but at the end of the day, you have to know that you're a professional cricketer also. And if they did it, you can do it also. So, it's about respecting them, but also respecting yourself," Johnson concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad
  2. Jharkhand: Schools To Remain Closed Till June 15 Due To Severe Heat
  3. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Road Show In Kerala
  4. Will PM Modi Deliver Special Category Status For Andhra, Asks Cong
  5. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Canada Opener Aaron Johnson Praises Level Playing Field Of New York Pitches
  3. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics
  4. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  5. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
World News
  1. Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain
  2. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  3. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  4. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  5. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka