ICC T20 World Cup: Archer Has 'Exceeded Expectations', Says England Skipper Buttler

Jos Buttler has praised Jofra Archer upon his return to international cricket at the 2024 T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
Archer spent over a year on the sidelines nursing an elbow injury following a recurrence of a stress fracture that ruled him out of summer cricket 12 months ago.
The 29-year-old has taken five wickets for Matthew Mott's side, the latest coming in their 41-run triumph over Namibia as they progressed to the Super 8 stage following Australia's win over Scotland.
"We were in and out looking at the weather and Jofra was asleep on the bench - he's in a really good place," said Buttler.
Archer's struggles with injury have persisted for the last three years, missing England's 2023 Ashes series against the Aussies.
The fast bowler played a pivotal role in Three Lions' ODI World Cup success in 2019, and has recaptured that form which saw him take 20 wickets during that tournament.
Archer has captured a wicket in each of England's World Cup fixtures, averaging an economy rate of 5.91, only bettered by Reece Topley (3.60).
Buttler has been impressed with the 29-year-old's form in the opening stages of the tournament, but revealed his progress has exceeded his expectations.
"He’s been fantastic and is an amazing guy to have in the team to throw the ball to," said Buttler.
"He’s exceeded certainly my expectations for where he would be at. He was probably expecting that of himself."