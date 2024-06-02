ICC T20 World Cup 2024: WI, PNG Walk Out To Empty Stands In Guyana

Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies, looking for their third title, kicked off their campaign against Assad Vala’s Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)
However, the same excitement and buzz that was shown before the start of the T20 carnival lacked the energy with empty stands for the co-hosts’ opener.
The seats inside the Providence was only filled to a certain degree and the fans on social media criticised and tagged it as very disappointing.
Talking about the T20 World Cup opener between the United States of America and Canada, the crowd gathered in unbelievable numbers and cheered on the home side in Texas.
The talks that have been flying around is that the low turn up is due to the high-ticket pricing as well as it being a morning game.
Talking about the fixture, Rovman Powell won the toss and inserted PNG to bat first. West Indies used a lot of finger spin early on and spun a web around the PNG batters.
However, Sese Bau scored a fifty to keep PNG in the fight while wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga’s 18-ball 27 helped the side to post 136 in their 20 overs.
The West Indies, despite a scare, got over the line with five wickets and six balls to spare.