Organisers of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be looking to increase the security at the at the Eisenhower Park Stadium in New York for the crucial India vs Pakistan tie after reports emerged that June 9 game could be under threat. (More Cricket News)
A statement released from the governor's office said that they will scan the situation but said "there is no credible public safety threat at this time."
Eisenhower Park which is located 25 miles of Manhattan in New York, will play host to eight games in the marquee tournament, that starts from June 3 including the Indo-Pak clash.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed state police to elevate security measures to ensure safety of the crowds.
"In preparation for the World Cup my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I've directed @nyspolice (NYPD) to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears," Hochul said in a post on X.
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April.
"That was followed by more specific threats on the India versus Pakistan game, scheduled for June 9, and references to a viral video circulating online, which calls for 'that lone wolf to act out'," the report said.
"I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we've ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you this – the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium," Ryder said in that report.
The terror threat to the event was first revealed by Trinidad's Prime Minister Keith Rowley and the ICC had responded to it by asserting that a robust security cover is in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.
“The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted in ESPNCricinfo.
The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign by taking on Ireland on June 5, followed by the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 9.
The team will then face hosts USA on June 12.
(With PTI inputs)