Gautam Gambhir Slams Kris Srikkanth Over Harshit Rana Selection Row

Gautam Gambhir termed Kris Srikkanth's comments on Harshit Rana "extremely shameful"
Srikkanth alleged Rana's selection was due to his loyalty to Gambhir from their KKR days
India's tour of Australia begins October 19, with Rana part of the 15-member squad
India head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly reacted on Tuesday after former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth alleged pacer Harshit Rana's inclusion in the One-Day International squad for the Australia ODI tour lacked merit.
Srikkanth suggested Rana made it to the team because he served as a "constant yes man" to Gambhir. Gambhir called these remarks "shameful," making his comments following India's 2-0 Test series sweep over West Indies.
"Look, it's extremely shameful. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, that is unfair," Gambhir told the Press Trust of India. The former opener made the statement after the second Test's conclusion, which India won by seven wickets.
Gambhir, known for his direct manner, emphasised merit. The 23-year-old bowler earned his place in the national team based on skill.
"His father is not an ex-chairman (of selectors), or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair," the livid India head coach stated.
Srikkanth's YouTube Show Sparks Controversy
Kris Srikkanth articulated his views on a YouTube show hosted by his son, Aniruddha. Srikkanth implied Rana's position in the India ODI squad resulted from his rapport with Gambhir, a connection forged during their time with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders.
"There is only one member, Harshit Rana... nobody knows why he is there in the team. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes man to Gambhir to be selected (in the side)," Srikkanth said.
This comment ignited the Harshit Rana selection controversy.
Gambhir's indirect observation alluded to a potential parallel: Aniruddha's selection for an India A tour of Australia when his father headed the Selection Committee.
Protecting Young Cricketers' Mindset And Future
Gambhir stressed the importance of focusing on player performance, noting the selection committee handles such evaluations. He mentioned that Rana, with 19 wickets in 10 games across three formats, would be removed by the selectors if he proved unsatisfactory.
"If you say horrible things about a 23-year-old on social media, what does that do to his mindset," Gambhir questioned.
The head coach explained he could withstand personal attacks, but urged protection for young players.
"If your kid plays cricket tomorrow, imagine a scenario where he gets abused. He is a 23-year-old kid, and not 33. Criticise me, I can handle it, but he is a 23-year-old boy, so that is something not acceptable," he explained.
He called for "moral responsibility towards Indian cricket," cautioning against exploiting young players for content.
"There should be a moral responsibility towards Indian cricket and you should not do these things to help run your YouTube channel," Gambhir concluded.
Gambhir extended this appeal beyond Harshit Rana, advocating for all young players.
"This is not only in Harshit's case, this is for others in future also. Indian cricket doesn't belong to me or those boys sitting in the dressing room. It belongs to you (media) people also. So target me but not these boys," Gambhir added.
Selection Committee's Role For Rana's Performance
Gautam Gambhir affirmed that the selection committee vigilantly monitors players' performance. He made it clear that if Harshit Rana's performance falters, the committee will remove him from the squad.
"Target people on their performance, and selectors are there for that job," Gambhir stated.
India's tour of Australia 2025 starts with the first of three ODIs on October 19 in Perth. After the 50-over matches, the two teams will play a five-match T20I series. The Indian ODI squad, which includes former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, is likely to leave for Australia in separate batches from New Delhi.
India ODI squad for Australia Tour 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.