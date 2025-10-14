India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Key Stats From The New Delhi Test

India defeated West Indies by 7-wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi to complete a 2-0 sweep in the series
Shubman Gill claims his first series win as captain of the Indian Test team
India extend their unbeaten streak against the West Indies in Test matches to 27 games
Find out all the interesting stats from the game
Shubman Gill's Team India defeated the Roston Chase-led West Indies side in the series concluding 2nd Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts, after decimating the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in the 1st Test at Gujarat, won by 7-wickets earlier today to complete a 2-0 series win.
The victory marks Shubman Gill's first Test series win as captain of the Indian team, following a hard fought 2-2 draw against England in his first major assignment earlier this year.
Opening batter KL Rahul led from the front in the 4th innings as India successfully chased 121 runs within the first hour of the 5th day. Kuldeep Yadav, for his figures of 5/82 and 3/104, was adjudged as man of the match in New Delhi while Ravindra Jadeja took home the man of the series award.
Despite the dominating series victory over the West Indies, Team India make no movement in the WTC points table as they find themselves at number 3 with a percentile of 61.90%, below South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Interesting Stats From The India Vs West Indies 2nd Test
The series was full of positives for Team India and they will look to build on this performance in their upcoming 2-match Test series against South Africa next month.
With India now setting their sights for an important white-ball tour of Australia in 5 days' time, let's take a look at some of the interesting stats from IND Vs WI 2-match Test series.
West Indies skipper Roston Chase becomes the only the second Windies captain to have lost each of his first 5 Tests after Kraigg Brathwaite.
West Indies have now suffered their 6th consecutive Test match loss to India in India, a streak which began in 2013 under the captainship of Darren Sammy, who is now their head coach. The Windies are now level with Sri Lanka (1986-1994) and New Zealand (2010-2016) in losing successive matches. Only Australia have lost more games (7) from 2008 to 2013.
The 7-wicket win also helped India extend their unbeaten streak over the West Indies in Tests and it has now stretched to 27 games. India are now level with South Africa in winning 10 consecutive Test series' against an opposition. Both the teams achieved this feat against West Indies with India's run starting in 2002 while South Africa's streak lasted from 1998 to 2024.