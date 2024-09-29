Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League Match 30

With the playoff spots secured, the last group stage match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 will feature a clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders on September 29, Sunday at the Providence Stadium. (More Cricket News)
The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors sit atop the points CPL 2024 table with 14 points to its name from nine matches winning seven of them. The team led by Imran Tahir is on a four-match winning streak and aims to keep it going.
On the other hand, the runners up of CPL 2023, Trinbago Knight Riders, have experienced a rollercoster run, recently winning against Barbados Royals by 30 runs but losing the previous one to St Lucia Kings by 80 runs. They are currently placed third in the points table with 12 points from 9 matches.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming Details:
Squads:
Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub (replaced by Moeen Ali), Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Tim Robinson (temporary replacement for Moeen Ali/Rahmanullah Gurbaz)
When is Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Sunday, September 29, (September 30) at 4:30 AM IST at the Providence Stadium.
Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.