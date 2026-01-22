Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is your ready reckoner for match 14 of Women's Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Vadodara, including preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Captains Meg Lanning (right) and Ashleigh Gardner at the toss for match 14 of Women's Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Vadodara. Photo: X/WPL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants vying for two playoff spots

  • Having secured back-to-back wins, Warriorz are ahead of Gujarat

  • Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first

UP Warriorz start with a definite advantage on paper, as they face a floundering Gujarat Giants at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium on Thursday (January 22, 2026). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.

The race for the remaining two playoff spots in the league has intensified. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already confirmed their qualification with five wins from as many matches, while Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket victory on Tuesday has thrown the rest of the table wide open.

Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi and Gujarat are all locked on four points, with net run rate separating them. Having secured back-to-back wins, Warriorz are ahead of Gujarat who are languishing at the bottom with three losses on the trot.

Gujarat, however, will take confidence from their victory over UP Warriorz in the first leg.

ALSO READ: GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Toss Update

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants. Warriorz retained the same team from the last match, while Gujarat brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of Georgia Wareham.

Related Content
Related Content

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur and Happy Kumari.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Squads

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Suman Meena

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Kranti Gaud Strikes Again, Anushka Sharma Out

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root-Duckett Complete Half-Centuries | ENG 111/1 (25)

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  4. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  5. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  5. US Vice President J D Vance, Wife Usha Expect Fourth Child

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code