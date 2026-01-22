Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants vying for two playoff spots
UP Warriorz start with a definite advantage on paper, as they face a floundering Gujarat Giants at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium on Thursday (January 22, 2026). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.
The race for the remaining two playoff spots in the league has intensified. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already confirmed their qualification with five wins from as many matches, while Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket victory on Tuesday has thrown the rest of the table wide open.
Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi and Gujarat are all locked on four points, with net run rate separating them. Having secured back-to-back wins, Warriorz are ahead of Gujarat who are languishing at the bottom with three losses on the trot.
Gujarat, however, will take confidence from their victory over UP Warriorz in the first leg.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Toss Update
UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants. Warriorz retained the same team from the last match, while Gujarat brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of Georgia Wareham.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur and Happy Kumari.
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Squads
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Suman Meena
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh