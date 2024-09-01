Cricket

Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader

Meet The Fab Four Of Test Cricket - In 2014, Martin Crowe coined the term 'Fab Four' to describe the rising stars Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson

Joe Root-(right)-Steve-Smith-(left)- Virat Kohli
Joe Root (right), Steve Smith (left) and Virat Kohli (centre) are among the FAB FOUR.
A decade back, the cricketing world had marked a prophecy and saw four supremely talented batsmen who would define batting on the whole. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson-put it together to make the "Fab Four"-dominated international cricket with immense skill, consistency, and the ability to stand under pressure. (More Cricket News)

The comparison of cricketers to the famous "Fab Four" of The Beatles highlighted the impact these cricketers were beginning to have on the game.

Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin

To be considered the visionary of the game, the incomparable Martin Crowe first coined the term "Fab Four" back in 2014. He had labelled the above-mentioned Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson as possessing talent and potential galore to rise to prominence.

As it has turned out, each of these batsmen has come to permanently ink his name as one of the all-time greats and still thrills audiences worldwide.

Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Stats

In Test cricket, Root has climbed to the top of the batting charts. He now tops the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with a phenomenal rating of 881 and has been performing throughout this year to reveal how immense his talent is. Williamson remains at number two with 859 points while Smith is at number five with 757 points. Kohli lies in the eighth position with a rating of 737.

Fab Four Players' Overall Test Stats

Player Innings Runs Average 50s 100s
Joe Root 264 12131 50.33 64 32
Steve Smith 195 9685 57 41 32
Virat Kohli 191 8848 49.1 30 29
Kane Williamson 176 8743 55 34 32

Fab Four Race: Who Leads?

Root is leading the pack at the moment and furthered his legacy as one of the great batsmen the game has ever seen as he moved past Steve Smith and Kane Williamson's 32 Test centuries. Having now taken his Test cricket hundreds to 33, Root leads the Fab Four in this prestigious statistic, with Virat Kohli third with 29 centuries.

Till early 2021, Kohli had near monopoly on century-making with his count of 27, and Root had 17 centuries till then.

What transpired thereafter is unbelievable-a forceful change of guard with Root scoring 16 centuries in the next period, while Kohli just managed to add two more. That magnificent streak took Root to the top in this list as testimony to his consistency and batting greatness.

