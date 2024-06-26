Cricket

England-W Vs New Zealand-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W On TV And Online

England-W will take on New Zealand-W for the 1st ODI match on June 26, Wednesday. Here's all the details about the live streaming of the math

X | England Cricket
England National Women's Cricket team. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

England women's cricket team are hosting team New Zeland for the bilateral series consisting of Women's One-day International and Twenty-20 International matches. The first game of the three-match ODI series will be held on June 26, Wednesday at the Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street. (More Cricket News)

This is not the first time in 2024 that England and New Zealand women are going head to head. Earlier this year they have played the three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series with the English team winning both by 2-1 and 4-1 respectively.

England led by Heather Knight are coming off a 2-1 series win over Pakistan. On the other hand, New Zealand had hosted England in the end of March, facing defeat at home. This time, Sophie Devine's side have a chance to take revenge.

When is England women Vs New Zealand women 1st ODI match?

The first ODI match between England ans New Zealand women will be held on June 26, Wednesday at the Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI 2024?

There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.

The live streaming of the New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

In the United Kingdom the Enland-w vs New Zealand-w ODI matches will be available on Sky Sports.

England Women ODI Squad:

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones

New Zealand Women ODI Squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

