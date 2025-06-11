Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Ben Duckett Helps Hosts Sweep Series 3-0

England completed a 3-0 sweep of the T20 international series against the West Indies after smashing 248-3 en route to a 37-run win in Southampton on Tuesday (June 10). Put into bat for what proved a high-scoring third and final match of the series, England racked up their second-highest total in the format as Ben Duckett made a 46-ball 84 and put on 120 for the opening wicket with Jamie Smith, whose 26-ball 60 included five sixes. The Windies never really got close on a good batting track, though still made a commendable 211-8 after slipping to 70-4 after 7.1 overs. Rovman Powell was the top scorer for the tourists with an unbeaten 79 off 45 balls, and captain Shai Hope had a 27-ball 45.