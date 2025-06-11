Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Ben Duckett Helps Hosts Sweep Series 3-0

England completed a 3-0 sweep of the T20 international series against the West Indies after smashing 248-3 en route to a 37-run win in Southampton on Tuesday (June 10). Put into bat for what proved a high-scoring third and final match of the series, England racked up their second-highest total in the format as Ben Duckett made a 46-ball 84 and put on 120 for the opening wicket with Jamie Smith, whose 26-ball 60 included five sixes. The Windies never really got close on a good batting track, though still made a commendable 211-8 after slipping to 70-4 after 7.1 overs. Rovman Powell was the top scorer for the tourists with an unbeaten 79 off 45 balls, and captain Shai Hope had a 27-ball 45.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Harry Brook
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match against the West Indies. at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Luke Wood
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

England's Luke Wood celebrates with Will Jacks (85) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Jason Holder
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

West Indies' Jason Holder bats during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match against England at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Shimron Hetmyer
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer batting during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Liam Dawson
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

England's Liam Dawson, right, celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Evin Lewis during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Alzarri Joseph
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph reacts during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Harry Brook
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook batting during the third Men's International Twenty20 match between England and West Indies at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Alzarri Joseph
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Ben Duckett
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

England's Ben Duckett is bowled out by West Indies' Akeal Hosein during the third Men's International Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Akeal Hosein
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton: Romario Shepherd
England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

West Indies' Romario Shepherd, left, reacts, during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.

