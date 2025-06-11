England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Ben Duckett Helps Hosts Sweep Series 3-0

England's Harry Brook and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match against the West Indies. at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
England's Luke Wood celebrates with Will Jacks (85) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
West Indies' Jason Holder bats during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match against England at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer batting during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
England's Liam Dawson, right, celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Evin Lewis during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph reacts during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
England's Harry Brook batting during the third Men's International Twenty20 match between England and West Indies at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton.
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
England's Ben Duckett is bowled out by West Indies' Akeal Hosein during the third Men's International Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.
West Indies' Romario Shepherd, left, reacts, during the third men's cricket international Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England.