England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SA On TV And Online?

SA beat ENG in the ODI series 2-1
England have rested Ben Duckett for the T20I series and roped in Sam Curran
Live streaming and timings listed below
South Africa and England renew their rivalry albeit in the T20I format after the former claimed a 2-1 victory over the hosts in the One-Day series as Harry Brook-led side look to avenge the defeat in the 20-over format.
The Proteas have recalled the likes of David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira to the squad whereas England have roped in Sam Curran to the side for the T20I series in place of Ben Duckett, who has been rested ahead of the Ashes series.
Curran's inclusion in the side marks his first outing for the Three Lions in 2025, with his most recent outing being in November 2024 during the tour of West Indies. Sam Curran racked up 21 wickets in 15 matches in the T20 Blast.
England vs South Africa T20I Series - Live Streaming Info:
When and where is the 1st England vs South Africa T20I going to be played?
The first England vs South Africa T20I will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on 10th September, Wednesday.
What time will the 1st England vs South Africa T20I start?
The England vs South Africa first T20I will start at 11:00 PM IST with the toss set to be held at 10:30pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st England vs South Africa T20I in India?
The England vs South Africa first T20I will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
The first T20I between England and South Africa will be live streamed on the Sonyliv and FanCode apps and websites.
England vs South Africa T20I Series - Squads
England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.