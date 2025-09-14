England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In ENG vs SA Series Decider

England's Adil Rashid, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya with his team mates during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad , India, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki )

England's Adil Rashid, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya with his team mates during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad , India, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki )