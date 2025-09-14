England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In ENG vs SA Series Decider

England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ENG vs SA, the series decider on Sunday, 14 September, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With the series tied 1-1, both sides are chasing the title. England enter on a high after smashing 304 for two in the second T20I, the highest total by a full-member nation in men’s T20Is, before sealing a 146-run win. Harry Brook’s men will look to finish strong, while South Africa, after winning the ODI series and the England vs South Africa 1st T20I, will be desperate to regroup and clinch both white-ball trophies. Get England vs South Africa ball-by-ball commentary right here.
England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Delayed
The toss has been delayed as the rain intensifies, with groundsmen bringing in additional covers. The English players, who were warming up earlier, are now heading back to the dressing room as the wait continues.
England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger