Cricket

England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout

England's World Cup opener was rained off after only one innings, which was split in two due to the bad weather, though Scotland's Michael Jones and George Munsey scored an impressive 90-0 in their 10 overs

England coach, Matthew Mott
info_icon

England coach Matthew Mott blamed nerves for his side's "sloppy" start against Scotland, but believes they had "all things in their favour" in the chase had the game not been abandoned. (More Cricket News)

Their World Cup opener was rained off after only one innings, which was split in two due to the bad weather, though Scotland's Michael Jones and George Munsey scored an impressive 90-0 in their 10 overs.

England were then set a target of 109 in 10 overs, but another rainstorm denied them a chance to begin the chase before the match was called off.

England v Scotland rained off - null
T20 World Cup: England's World Cup Opener Rained Off After First Innings Against Scotland

BY Stats Perform

Prior to the first rain break, Mark Wood had George Munsey caught on 16, but the opener was reprieved when Wood was shown to have bowled a front-foot no-ball, while misfields allowed extra runs.

Despite what Mott labelled as "sloppy" play while bowling, he was confident his side would have been able to mount a successful chase.

"It was probably just a bit of nerves at the start of a tournament," Mott told the BBC.

Jos Buttler will lead England into their T20 World Cup opener on Tuesday - null
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler Makes Intensity Promise Ahead Of England's Opener

BY Stats Perform

"There's definitely areas we want to improve on, but there was a lot of good stuff in there as well.

"That was certainly an achievable chase. We probably would have had all the things in our favour in terms of only 10 overs, 10 wickets in hand and a wet ball [for Scotland's bowlers].

"It was frustrating not to get back out there, but that's the way it is."

Next up for England in Group B is Australia on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

"I definitely think Australia is a big game but it's our next game and that's why it's a big game, and then depending on how we go there we reset and go again," Mott added.

"I'm sure, if the weather allows us, I think it'll be a fantastic contest."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  2. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  3. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  5. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
Entertainment News
  1. Tanishaa Mukerji On Constant Comparisons With Sister Kajol: These Things Don’t Bother Me
  2. From ‘Special 26’ To ‘Rustom’, 5 Films Starring Akshay Kumar That Are Inspired By True Stories
  3. Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics
  4. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  5. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish
  2. Indonesia Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down In First Round Against Hsu Wen-Chi
  3. Euro 2024: England Manager Gareth Southgate Says Three Lions Must 'Get Harry Kane Right' For European Championship
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac Says Win Against Kuwait 'Can Change' Indian Football
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: PM Modi Formally Elected As NDA Leader; INDIA Bloc Meeting Gets Underway