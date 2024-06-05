T20 World Cup: England's World Cup Opener Rained Off After First Innings Against Scotland

England and Scotland’s T20 World Cup opener was abandoned after the first innings due to heavy rain. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
The match was initially delayed by an hour following the toss before Scotland came out to bat, racing to 59-0 during the powerplay, including a six from Michael Jones that smashed a solar panel, before the wet weather halted proceedings once more.
In what then became a reduced-overs match, Scotland looked sharp, as Jones’ 45 not out and George Munsey’s 41 not out meant they finished their 10 overs on 90-0, setting England a target of 109 to chase in their innings due to the DLS method.
However, more heavy rain made it impossible for the game to continue, and it was eventually called off with England and Scotland taking a point apiece from their opener, leaving them sitting behind early Group B leaders Namibia.