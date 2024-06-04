Netherlands Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NED Opt To Bowl In Dallas; Playing XIs Out

Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: Pitch Report
We had 400 runs scored in the USA-CAN game, but the conditions are different here with a heavy wind blowing across the ground. 61m and 70m square boundaries, 73 straight hit. This is pitch number 6, the pitch looks like a carpet with a good grass covering. You'll have to bowl Test match length with the overcast conditions, but it's still looks a good batting track. Green tinge and the pitch looks abrasive, commentators Katey Martin and Rameez Raja, say in their pitch report.
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: Playing XIs
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal
Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: NEP Captain Rohit Paudel
It is a big occasion for us, we're here after 10 years, it was always a dream to play in a World Cup. Feel happy, playing for Nepal is a pleasure and I have enjoyed it. We're looking to win this game and then take it one at a time. Toss doesn't matter if you play good cricket.
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: NED Opt To Bowl
With the conditions favouring the bowlers, it's not new that Scott Edwards has opted to bowl. Here's what he said at the toss. We are going to bowl first. Bit of conditions around,. could be a bit early for the pacers. Our first goal is to get to0 the next round, we'll need to play some good cricket. We come from a small country, we play a lot against each other in intrasquad games. He's a super talent, has played well recently and made some big runs (on Michael Levitt).
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: Update From Cricket Nepal
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: Play To Start At 11 AM Local Time
Thanks to some brilliant ground staff, the play will start at 11 am local time.
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: Weather Plays Spoilsport
The toss seems to have been delayed due to the weather in Dallas. It has been raining profusely there and probably it has affected the start of NED vs NEP game.
Netherlands Vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup: Head-to-Head Record
When it comes to head-to-heads, the Dutch lead slightly with six wins to Nepal's five.
Netherlands vs Nepal, Live Blog, T20 World Cup
Welcome to the live coverage of match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 involving Netherlands and Nepal at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on June 4, Tuesday. Rohit Paudel's side are making their debut in the T20 World Cup whereas the Dutch have been regulars in these tournaments. Scott Edwards and his merry men will be looking to start off on a winning note especially after seeing RSA notch up a victory against SL yesterday. Who will win this contest tonight at Dallas? Catch the live scores and updates of the NED vs NEP, Group D match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)