England Vs Pakistan Women's 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Team England has set sights on a whitewash in the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match live

England National Women's Cricket Team celebrates their win over Australia In ODI series.
info_icon

England women's cricket team, after a flawless 3-0 win in the T20I series against the visiting Pakistan is seeking a whitewash in ODI series as they gear up for the third match set to be held on May 29, Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The team led by Heath Knight is on a juggernaut since their tour to New Zealand where they secured victory in 7 out of the 8 matches played in T20I and ODI formats. Hosting Pakistan they continued the winning momentum and thrashed the opponents in the T20I 3-1 and then in the first ODI match by 37 runs.

The second game was abandoned due to rain. With another win in the third match, England's victory means that the Nida Dar-led Pakistan team will return home without a single win in 6 matches

When is England Women Vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI?


The third ODI match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women will be played on Sunday, May 29 at 5:30 PM IST at the County Ground, Chelmsford.

Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI In India?


Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on the Sony LIV app and FanCode.

England Vs Pakistan Women's ODI squad:


England Women squad:

Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt

Pakistan Women squad: 

Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

