England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W? Check Head-To-Head

Nat Sciver-Brunt's England will lock horns with Sophie Devine's New Zealand in match number 27 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W? Check Head-To-Head
New Zealand Women's team during the Women's World Cup 2025 Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England set to lock horns with New Zealand in match number 27

  • The Three Lioness have already qualified for the semi-finals and will face South Africa for a spot in the finale

  • ENG-W Vs NZ-W to be live streamed on JioHotstar app/wesbite and Star Sports network

Semi-finalists England will take on New Zealand in match number 27 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. It will be both the teams' final league stage fixture of the tournament, which is nearing towards the business end.

The Three Lioness, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they will be going against a 2nd placed South African team, which lost its last league match against Australia earlier today.

England's opponent's for tomorrow - New Zealand, missed out on a top 4 finish, following their heavy 53-run defeat to India, 2 days ago. In their final outing in this year's World Cup edition, the White Ferns will hope to dent the confidence of the 4-time champions before their SF tie against the Proteas Women on October 29.

England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: ENG-W Vs NZ-W W-ODI Head-To-Head Record

Matches played - 85

England Women Wins - 46

New Zealand Women Wins - 37

No Result - 1

Tied - 1

England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When is the England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?

Match number 27 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between England and New Zealand will take place on October 26, Sunday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam from 11:00AM (IST) onwards.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch the England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?

The England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match number 27 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  2. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  2. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  3. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  4. India At UN: Democracy ‘Alien Concept’ For Pakistan, Must Stop Rights Abuses In Occupied Regions

  5. CPI-M Bengal Leaders To Join Bihar Election Campaign With Mahagathbandhan

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  4. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  5. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket