England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W? Check Head-To-Head

England set to lock horns with New Zealand in match number 27
The Three Lioness have already qualified for the semi-finals and will face South Africa for a spot in the finale
ENG-W Vs NZ-W to be live streamed on JioHotstar app/wesbite and Star Sports network
Semi-finalists England will take on New Zealand in match number 27 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. It will be both the teams' final league stage fixture of the tournament, which is nearing towards the business end.
The Three Lioness, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they will be going against a 2nd placed South African team, which lost its last league match against Australia earlier today.
England's opponent's for tomorrow - New Zealand, missed out on a top 4 finish, following their heavy 53-run defeat to India, 2 days ago. In their final outing in this year's World Cup edition, the White Ferns will hope to dent the confidence of the 4-time champions before their SF tie against the Proteas Women on October 29.
England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: ENG-W Vs NZ-W W-ODI Head-To-Head Record
Matches played - 85
England Women Wins - 46
New Zealand Women Wins - 37
No Result - 1
Tied - 1
England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When is the England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?
Match number 27 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between England and New Zealand will take place on October 26, Sunday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam from 11:00AM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?
The England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match number 27 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.