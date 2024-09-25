ENG Vs AUS: Who Holds The Record For Most Consecutive Wins Across All Formats

England captain Harry Brook struck his first one-day international century before his team clinched a 46-run win by the DLS method to keep alive the series against Australia. (More Cricket News)
Chasing 305 to win the 3rd ODI, England were 254-4 — with Brook unbeaten on 110 — when heavy rain arrived in the day-nighter at Chester-le-Street. The teams didn't get back on the field and England was well ahead of the run-rate.
Australia, who had cruised to dominant wins at Southampton and Leeds in this five-match series, saw its lead trimmed to 2-1 and its 14-match winning run in ODIs come to an end. During that streak, the team won the Cricket World Cup in India last year.
The Men In Yellow have been a dominant force in cricket and their supremacy in ODIs and Tests speak for themselves. They sit atop of the list with most consecutive wins in cricket whereas Spain sit at the top of the pile with 15 consecutive victories in T20Is.
One-Day Internationals
From January 2003-May 2003, Ricky Ponting-led Australia held the record of winning 21-consecutive games that included winning the ODI World Cup final against India. They went on an unbeaten run again (14-wins) after their heroics in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and won 14 games on the trot. Their run began in October 2023 and ended on September 2024.
The closest any team has come to Australia's record are Pakistan and South Africa with 12 consecutive wins.
Tests
Yet again it's Australia who dominate proceedings in Test cricket with most consecutive victories (16). The Kangaroos won Tests from December 2005 to January 2008 wherein they managed to beat the likes of South Africa, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka in that run. The closest competitor to Australia was the West Indies, with 11 Test consecutive wins from March 1984 to December 1984.
T20Is
Afghanistan is the first team to win 12 consecutive T20Is in world cricket. Their run began against Zimbabwe in February 2018 and continued until their 25-run victory over Bangladesh in September 2019.
As of now, Spain holds the record with 15 consecutive wins in T20Is. Their run started on February 2023 and has seen them go on a winning run with their last victory coming against Finland.
(with AP inputs)