Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: Who Holds The Record For Most Consecutive Wins Across All Formats

Australia, who had cruised to dominant wins at Southampton and Leeds in this five-match series, saw its lead trimmed to 2-1 and its 14-match winning run in One-Day Internationals come to an end

Pat-Cummins-ODI-World-Cup
Pat Cummins with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy at the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat. Photo: File
info_icon

England captain Harry Brook struck his first one-day international century before his team clinched a 46-run win by the DLS method to keep alive the series against Australia. (More Cricket News)

Chasing 305 to win the 3rd ODI, England were 254-4 — with Brook unbeaten on 110 — when heavy rain arrived in the day-nighter at Chester-le-Street. The teams didn't get back on the field and England was well ahead of the run-rate.

Australia, who had cruised to dominant wins at Southampton and Leeds in this five-match series, saw its lead trimmed to 2-1 and its 14-match winning run in ODIs come to an end. During that streak, the team won the Cricket World Cup in India last year.

The Men In Yellow have been a dominant force in cricket and their supremacy in ODIs and Tests speak for themselves. They sit atop of the list with most consecutive wins in cricket whereas Spain sit at the top of the pile with 15 consecutive victories in T20Is.

One-Day Internationals

From January 2003-May 2003, Ricky Ponting-led Australia held the record of winning 21-consecutive games that included winning the ODI World Cup final against India. They went on an unbeaten run again (14-wins) after their heroics in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and won 14 games on the trot. Their run began in October 2023 and ended on September 2024.

The closest any team has come to Australia's record are Pakistan and South Africa with 12 consecutive wins.

India captain Rohit Sharma (first from left) and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. - File
Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

BY PTI

Tests

Yet again it's Australia who dominate proceedings in Test cricket with most consecutive victories (16). The Kangaroos won Tests from December 2005 to January 2008 wherein they managed to beat the likes of South Africa, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka in that run. The closest competitor to Australia was the West Indies, with 11 Test consecutive wins from March 1984 to December 1984.

T20Is

Afghanistan is the first team to win 12 consecutive T20Is in world cricket. Their run began against Zimbabwe in February 2018 and continued until their 25-run victory over Bangladesh in September 2019.

As of now, Spain holds the record with 15 consecutive wins in T20Is. Their run started on February 2023 and has seen them go on a winning run with their last victory coming against Finland.

(with AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: Who Holds The Record For Most Consecutive Wins Across All Formats
  2. Harry Brook's Maiden ODI Century Keeps England Alive In Australia Series - In Pics
  3. IND Vs BAN: Part Of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Considered Unsafe Ahead Of Second Test - Report
  4. India Vs England Test 2025: Ticket Prices Rise For IND V ENG Summer Match At Lord's
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Challenges For Blackcaps Ahead of Clash With Rohit Sharma & Co
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers
  2. Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola
  3. Chelsea Vs Barrow, EFL Cup: CFC's Youngsters Sent A Message With Emphatic Win, Says Enzo Maresca
  4. Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, EFL Cup: Nkunku Grabs A Hat-Trick As Enzo Maresca's Side Run Riot At Stamford Bridge
  5. Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Dies After Falling Off Chair At Work In Lucknow, Another Death Blamed On Work Stress
  2. In Ideological Battleground Kulgam, A Women’s Gym Takes The Limelight
  3. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  4. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  5. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls
  2. In A First, Singapore's Population Crosses 6 Million Mark
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  4. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  5. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls