England Spinner Josh Baker Dies Aged 20 A Day After Taking Three Wickets

Cricket fraternity was in a state of shock to hear the news of Worcestershire’s 20-year-old spinner, Josh Baker's passing away. The young spinner's death is still unknown. (More Cricket News)
As per a report in The Daily Mail, he was found dead in his flat following his absence on day 3 of his team's match against Somerset.
His friends called him up but to no avail but soon they visited his flat where they found him dead. The cause of Baker's profound death has not been formally disclosed. In July 2021, Baker debuted for Worcestershire in a First-Class match and has also played for England's U-19 team.
A day prior to his death, Baker took three wickets against Somerset. However, post the hearing of his passing away, the match was called off and declared as a draw.
The Worcestershire County Cricket Club mourned his death and released a statement on their official social media page.
“With profound sadness, the Worcestershire County Cricket Club announces the sudden death of 20 year old Josh Baker. Josh joined the Club as a professional in 2021 and gained popularity among the team members right away. He was liked by everyone he encountered, much more so than his abilities as a spin bowler because of his contagious energy and lively demeanour. He was a valued member of our team and a great credit to his family because of his exceptional professionalism, warmth, and kindness. In this extremely tough time, the Club is committed to helping Josh’s family, friends, and colleagues. We are devoted to paying tribute to his memory in a way that honours the extraordinary person he was, even as we grieve together. At this moment, plans to honour Josh will be kept under wraps and decided after consulting with his family. In light of this profound loss, Josh’s family and the Club respectfully ask for privacy. During this delicate time, no more remarks will be made,” the statement said.
Ashley Giles, who is a former England spinner and is a chief executive at the club, also mourned Baker's unfortunate passing.
“The news of Josh’s demise shattered us all. Josh was a vital part of our cricket family and much more than just a teammate. We are all going to miss him very much. Josh’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers,” he remarked.