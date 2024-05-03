England Spinner Josh Baker Dies Aged 20 A Day After Taking Three Wickets

“With profound sadness, the Worcestershire County Cricket Club announces the sudden death of 20 year old Josh Baker. Josh joined the Club as a professional in 2021 and gained popularity among the team members right away. He was liked by everyone he encountered, much more so than his abilities as a spin bowler because of his contagious energy and lively demeanour. He was a valued member of our team and a great credit to his family because of his exceptional professionalism, warmth, and kindness. In this extremely tough time, the Club is committed to helping Josh’s family, friends, and colleagues. We are devoted to paying tribute to his memory in a way that honours the extraordinary person he was, even as we grieve together. At this moment, plans to honour Josh will be kept under wraps and decided after consulting with his family. In light of this profound loss, Josh’s family and the Club respectfully ask for privacy. During this delicate time, no more remarks will be made,” the statement said.