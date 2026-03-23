England Keep Faith In McCullum And Stokes Following Ashes Defeat Review

England head coach Brendon McCullum plays with a soccer ball before the start of the first T20 cricket match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Jan. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

England head coach Brendon McCullum plays with a soccer ball before the start of the first T20 cricket match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Jan. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das