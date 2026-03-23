England Keep Faith In McCullum And Stokes Following Ashes Defeat Review

ECB chief Richard Gould ruled out sackings after England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, insisting Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes and Rob Key remain in charge as long-term planning begins

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
England continue with Brendon McCullum Ben Stokes Rob Key after Ashes review
England head coach Brendon McCullum plays with a soccer ball before the start of the first T20 cricket match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Jan. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • England’s review of the Ashes tour concluded with no sackings, despite the 4-1 defeat in Australia

  • Coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes and managing director Rob Key all keep their roles

  • ECB chief Richard Gould said firing staff would be “the easy thing to do” but opted for stability

England is not sacking anybody following the 4-1 Ashes loss in Australia.

A review of the tour by the England and Wales Cricket Board, announced within hours of the final match in January, was concluded on Monday. Firing people would “be the easy thing to do,” ECB chief executive Richard Gould said but he insisted, “This is not the time to throw everything out.”

Managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes kept their jobs after the best England side to go to Australia in 14 years lost the Ashes in 11 days with two games to spare.

“Moving people on can sometimes be the easy thing to do. That’s not the route that we’re going to take,” Gould said. “I’ve seen the driving ambition and determination that we’re lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from the Ashes and move forward.”

Gould previously was the chief executive of Bristol City soccer club and said the ECB would not follow the same route as soccer’s hire-and-fire culture.

Related Content
India Set For Tough Australia Tour As CA Reveals Gruelling 2026-27 Schedule - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
India Set For Tough Australia Tour As CA Reveals Gruelling 2026-27 Schedule
India beat New Zealand in the final to win ICC T20 World Cup 2026. - AP
India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour
Fulham's Harrison Reed, left, celebrates with Timothy Castagne after scoring his sides second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Stoke City and Fulham, in Stoke, England. - | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Stoke City 1-2 Fulham, FA Cup Fourth Round: Harrison Reed Nets Late Winner For Cottagers
England's Ben Stokes gets hit on facial and suffered multiple bruises on face during practice. - | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Ben Stokes Sustains Brutal Facial Injuries After Getting Hit By Cricket Ball, Shares Picture On Social Media
Related Content

“Cricket is a very unique sport in that it takes a team of leadership ... it’s not like football where there’s a single point of failure or success with a manager,” he said. He added the ECB would not “select or deselect management based on a popularity campaign.”

The main criticisms of England’s tour were poor preparation, player misbehavior, and selection mistakes.

At a press conference at Lord’s, Gould and Key said McCullum and Stokes have not had a “bust up,” they did not want McCullum to “completely change” but “to evolve,” the behavior of some players was “unprofessional,” there will be more consequences for underperforming, and a commitment to “better long-term planning” ahead of major test series.

Some changes were already implemented for the Twenty20 World Cup, where England reached the semifinals. Gould implied that performance saved McCullum.

Key acknowledged that England supporters would be disappointed to see the management team go unpunished.

“I know people want punishment and that people then should be sacked for that,” Key said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t feel like we’ve gone through some serious pain: Brendon, myself, Ben. It’s been as tough a time as I think I’ve had.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

  2. IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

  3. PSL Under Threat: Armed Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan

  4. CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk

  5. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

  3. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  4. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

  5. Hotel Industry Will Bear The Brunt Of LPG Crisis Triggered By War In West Asia

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  3. Putin Refers Women To Psychologists: How Do Birth Rates Impact Individual Choices?

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

Latest Stories

  1. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

  2. Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

  3. Kashmiris Donate Gold, Cash and Utensils for War-Hit Iran; Embassy Calls Gesture ‘Unforgettable’

  4. Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

  5. OTT Picks And Theatrical Release Of The Week: BTS: The Return, Mardaani 3, Project Hail Mary

  6. Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

  7. Anurag Dobhal Pens Emotional Note After Car Crash, Finds Family In Fans Amid Recovery

  8. Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'