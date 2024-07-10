Cricket

ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs

England won the toss and elects to bowl first against West Indies in the first Test match at the Lords cricket ground

England vs West Indies test Toss X England Cricket
England vs West Indies 1st Test Toss Photo: X England Cricket
info_icon

At the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 10, Wednesday, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss against West Indies and opted to field first in the first Test match. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

This Test series is brimming with emotions this time as England great James Anderson plays for the last time. With 187 Test matches, 700 wickets, and a career spanning over two decades since 2003, the 41-year-old announced his retirement after the England vs West Indies match.

The game will feature England's approach to the 'Bazball' strategy with an experienced squad and the young fast-bowling unit of the West Indies including the trio of Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Both England and West Indies had announced their playing elevens well before the match and no changes have been made after the toss.

The Windies' Jason Holder makes his return in this Test series after missing the Australia tour due to his T20 commitments. The team has high hopes from his all rounder skills.

