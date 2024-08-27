Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been ruled out of the first round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy due to illness, while Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the squad. (More Cricket News)
India B have replaced Siraj with Navdeep Saini, while India C have added Gaurav Yadav to their setup for Malik.
However, there was no replacement named for India-B's all-rounder Jadeja.
Navdeep Saini, who featured for India on the historic 2020-21 Australia tour will again get a chance to show his mettle, months before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a late Duleep Trophy call-up.
The 31-year-old played for India A against England Lions and South Africa.
However, he failed to impress, but has the BCCI lens on him again to prove his worth.
Gaurav Yadav made his move from Madhya Pradesh to Puducherry before the last season.
The move worked wonders as he picked up 41 wickets in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season in just seven matches at an average of 14.58 with five five-fors and one 10-for.
The 32-year-old will be looking to impress and make the red cherry talk again when the tournament kicks-off on September 5.
Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation will be subject to fitness as the all-rounder continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery, a BCCI release stated.
The first round will be played simultaneously in Anantapur and Bengaluru.
Revised Duleep Trophy 2024 Squads
India A: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk)
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier
India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar