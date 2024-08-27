Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test

The next season (2005-06), theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited the Zimbabwe Cricket President’s XI to take part in the Duleep Trophy. The team featured notable players such as Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, and Graeme Cremer. Like England A, Zimbabwe could not win any game but appraisals was there whatsoever with Masakadza smashing a hundred and a fifty to his name and featuring in the top run-scorers list of the tournament. West Zone won the trophy by beating East in the final.