Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets

Eight India B batters failed to log a double-digit score. India B thus ended the campaign with seven points from three games, having won their opening match and then getting a point after conceding the first-innings lead

ricky bhui X circle of cricket
Ricky Bhui batting during his inning in Duleep Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Circle Of Cricket
info_icon

Arshdeep Singh saved his best for the last game and returned career-best figures of 6 for 40 as India D thrashed India B by 257 runs to end their Duleep Trophy campaign with a consolation victory in Anantapur on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Earlier, India D, who started the final day's play at 244 for 5, ended their second innings at 305, leaving India B with a target of 373 in little over 70 overs.

Arshdeep and Aditya Thakare (4/59) then bowled unchanged for 22.2 overs to bundle out Abhimanyu Easwaran's team for a lowly 115.

Arshdeep also recorded his best match figures of 9 for 90, with the distinction of getting out India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav (16) twice in the same game.

India B skipper Easwaran once again failed to deliver when it mattered in the larger context as Arshdeep had him caught by Akash Sengupta for 19. Thanks to Nitish Reddy, who swung his bat around for a quickfire 40 off 43 balls, India B managed to cross 100.

Eight India B batters failed to log a double-digit score. India B thus ended the campaign with seven points from three games, having won their opening match and then getting a point after conceding the first-innings lead.

Duleep Trophy 2024. - X | BCCI Domestic
Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B

BY PTI

India D, who had lost the first two games outright, will finish last despite logging a full six points.

Arshdeep, who got pipped by Yash Dayal into the Test squad as the first-choice left-arm pacer, certainly made an impression as he got to move the ball away from the right-handers and bowled the ideal length to trouble the top order.

At the start of the day, Ricky Bhui (119) duly completed his second ton of the tournament and remained not out, having faced only 125 balls. He hit 15 fours and three maximums in the process.

In the morning, India D batted for 14.3 overs to add another 61 runs to their total as Bhui scored his second successive hundred.

With scores of 56 and 119, the former India U-19 skipper was named Player of the Match.

Brief Scores:

India D 349 and 305 in 58.3 overs (Ricky Bhui 119, Shreyas Iyer 50, Mukesh Kumar 4/98, Navdeep Saini 3/58). India B 282 and (target 373) 115 in 22.2 overs (Arshdeep Singh 6/40). India D won by 257 runs. Points: India D 6 India B.

