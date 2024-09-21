Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B

At stumps, India D scored 244 for 5 in their second innings with Bhui unbeaten on 90 off just 87 balls with 10 fours and three sixes to his credit

duleep-trophy-2024-india-d-bcci-domestic
Duleep Trophy 2024. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

Ricky Bhui was 10 runs short of his second successive hundred as India D's overall lead swelled to 311 against India B, when stumps were drawn on the third day of the Duleep Trophy encounter in Ananthapur on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Shreyas Iyer also showed some form with a purposeful half-century for India D, scoring 50 off 40 balls.

At stumps, India D scored 244 for 5 in their second innings with Bhui unbeaten on 90 off just 87 balls with 10 fours and three sixes to his credit.

Earlier, India B were all out for 282 in their first innings in reply to 'D's first essay of 349.

Starting the day at 210 for 6, Washington Sundar (87) ran out of partners as none of the tail-enders stayed long enough to give him an opportunity to complete his hundred. Washington's 140-ball knock was studded with seven fours and a six.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, who has been on the fringes for a long time finished with 5 for 73 while Arshdeep Singh couldn't add to his overnight tally of three victims.

In the second innings, India D had quickly slumped to 18 for 3 by the start of the fourth over but Iyer and Bhui counter-attacked with great disdain, adding 75 runs in just 10.3 overs.

Riyan Parag in action at the Duleep Trophy 2024. - BCCI Domestic
Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C

BY PTI

Iyer was finally holed out by Mohit Avasthi off Mukesh Kumar, who took three wickets despite going for 80 runs in his 13 overs. He hit seven fours and a six.

Bhui carried on from where Iyer left as found an able ally in Sanju Samson (45 off 53 balls), adding another 68 runs for the fifth wicket in 17.1 overs. Samson also hit a couple of maximums apart from his five hits to the fence.

Bhui was at his offensive best when he was joined by young Assam all-rounder Akash Sengupta (28 batting) as they added another 83 for the unbroken sixth wicket in under 13 overs.

In fact, India D scored runs at a quick clip of more than five and half runs per over and have a realistic chance of going for a win on Sunday, if they can score a few more in an hour and set a 375 run target in 75 overs for the B team.

Brief Scores: India D 349 and 244/5 in 44 overs (Ricky Bhui 90 batting, Shreyas Iyer 50, Sanju Samson 45, Mukesh Kumar 3/80, Navdeep Saini 2/40). India B 282 in 76.2 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 116, Washington Sundar 87, Saurabh Kumar 5/73, Arshdeep Singh 3/50).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
  2. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  3. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Bowlers Set India On Course To Victory - In Pics
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Ticket Prices Unchanged For 3rd Test At Wankhede; MCA Announces Initiatives
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MDSC, FCG Eyeing First Win Of Season
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray Help The Red Miners In Third Straight Win
  3. JFC Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez's Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
  4. Manchester United 3-0 West Ham, WSL: Clinton's Debut Goal Helps Red Devils Make Winning Start
  5. Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs AFC
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. 'Make Kejriwal CM Again..': Atishi's Request To Delhi People After Becoming Chief Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  2. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  3. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  4. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch