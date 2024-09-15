Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings

India C, who amassed 525 in the first innings, reached 128 for four in their second innings and that was the moment where players to decided to shake hands

A glimpse from one of the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
Pacer Anshul Kamboj ended up with an eight-wicket haul as India C took the lead in the Duleep Trophy standings on the basis of the first innings lead against India B in Anantpur. (More Cricket News)

Resuming day four at 309 for seven, India B were dismissed for 332 in 108 overs with Kamboj cleaning up the tail to add to his overnight five wickets. India B skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 157 off 286 balls.

India C, who amassed 525 in the first innings, reached 128 for four in their second innings and that was the moment where players to decided to shake hands.

India C got three points for the first innings lead, pushing them to top with nine points in two games while India B got a solitary point for a draw.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) stuck his second fifty of the match while Rajat Patidar was dismissed in the 40s for the second consecutive time in the game.

India D's Ricky Bhui playing a shot during his innings in the Duleep Trophy 2024. - Photo: X | Akaran.A
Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A

BY PTI

It was only the third time in Duleep Trophy history that a pacer had taken eight wickets or more in an innings. Kamboj was deservingly named player of the match. It was the first ever five wicket haul for the Haryana cricketer in his 15th first class game. He has played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL this season.

Another cricketer who made a statement in the game was Ishan Kishan, who smashed 111 off 126 balls in his return to red ball cricket.

Brief scores: India C: 525 all in 124.1 overs and 128/4 in 37 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62; Rahul Chahar 2/8 vs India B: 332 all out in 108 overs(Abhimanyu Easwaran 157 not out, Narayan Jagadeesan 70; Anshul Kamboj 8/69 in 27.5 overs).

