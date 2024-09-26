Cricket

Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament

Desai now joins an elite list of high scorers, including Pranav Dhanawade (1009 not out), Prithvi Shaw (546), Dr Havewalla (515), Chamanlal (506 not out), and Arman Jaffer (498)

18-year-old Gujarat cricketer, Drona Desai.
The 18-year-old Drona Desai has etched his name into Indian cricket history by scoring an astounding 498 runs for St Xavier's School (Loyola) during the Diwan Ballubhai Cup under-19 multi-day tournament. (More Cricket News)

The match was held at the Shivay Cricket Ground in Gandhinagar, and Desai’s innings played a pivotal role in his team’s massive innings and 712-run victory over JL English School.

Organized by the Central Board of Cricket Ahmedabad, under the Gujarat Cricket Association, the annual tournament witnessed one of its most iconic performances to date. Desai’s knock, which came off 320 balls, featured seven sixes and an incredible 86 boundaries, cementing his place as one of the few cricketers in the country to achieve such a monumental score.

He now joins an elite list of high scorers, including Pranav Dhanawade (1009 not out), Prithvi Shaw (546), Dr Havewalla (515), Chamanlal (506 not out), and Arman Jaffer (498).

Ajinkya Rahane (in white) acknowledging the crowd in Patna - null
Real Bihar Vs 'Fake' Bihar In Ranji Trophy Fiasco: Ugly Scenes In Patna As Two Cricket Teams Fight To Play Mumbai

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Though just shy of the 500-run milestone, Desai expressed satisfaction with his innings, despite a hint of disappointment. “I wasn’t aware that I was on 498 as there was no scoreboard at the ground, and my team didn’t inform me. I tried to play a stroke and got out, but I’m happy to have scored that many runs,” he said.

Desai’s performance has garnered significant attention within Gujarat’s cricketing circles, adding to his growing reputation in the sport. The young cricketer, who has already represented Gujarat at the under-14 level, hopes his latest achievement will help him secure a place in the state’s under-19 squad.

Reflecting on his journey, Desai shared that his passion for cricket began at the age of seven, after watching Sachin Tendulkar bat. With the unwavering support of his father, Desai began training under renowned coach Jayprakash Patel, who has mentored over 40 cricketers in Gujarat.

Desai’s commitment to the game has been clear, as he admitted that from the eighth grade to the twelfth, he only attended school for his exams, dedicating the rest of his time to cricket.

With such a remarkable performance, Desai’s name is now etched in the annals of Indian cricket, and his future in the sport looks incredibly bright.

