China Vs Mongolia Toss Update, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: CHN-W Bowl First

China Women Vs Mongolia Women: Here's the toss result, playing XIs, and squad update, along with live streaming details for the second match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024

Representative-image-showing-a- cricket-bat-and-ball
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: File
China are playing Mongolia facing off in match two of Women's East Asia Cup 2024 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in South Korea on Tuesday, October 8. (More Cricket News)

Mongolia are making their debut at the Women's East Asia Cup.

Five teams are taking part in the tournament -- Hong Kong, China, Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea, with each team playing four games. A third-place play-off will be held on the same day as the final.

In the 2023 edition, Hong Kong defeated China to claim the title and will be aiming to defend their championship this time around.

Toss Update

China Women won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mongolia.

China Women Vs Mongolia Women: Full Squads

China: Huang Zhuo, Mingyue Zhu, Sun Meng Yao, Wenjing Yin, Zhi Xinyu, Han Lili, Zhang Xiangxue, Zheng Lili, Chen Jie (Wk), Zi Mei (Wk), Chen Xinyu, Mengting Liu, Xu Qian, Yang Yu Xuan

Mongolia: Bat-Amgalan Bulganchimeg, Ganbold Urjindulam, Odzaya Erdenebaatar, Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Gansukh Anujin, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Mendbayaar Enkhzul, Battsogt Narangerel (Wk), Enkhbold Khaliunaa (Wk), Battsetseg Namuunzul, Oyunsuvd Amarjargal, Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg (c)

Live Streaming

The China vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture will not be available for telecast in India.

