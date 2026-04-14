CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 22 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane at toss during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. KKR chose to field. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

1/8 Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane at toss during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar





2/8 Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson, right, during a warm-up before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar





3/8 Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR





4/8 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR





5/8 Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR





6/8 Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR





7/8 Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR





8/8 Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR





