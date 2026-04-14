CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 22 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) on Tuesday (April 14, 2026). It is battle of the stragglers as the teams are placed in the bottom two positions of the standings. The Super Kings (2 points) ended a three-game losing streak in their previous game, beating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at home. The Knight Riders (1 point), on the other hand, are yet to register a win and their sole point is from a washed out clash with Punjab Kings. Ajinkya Rahane's men must discover form quickly and in case they don't do that tonight, the path to playoffs will become that much harder.

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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane at toss during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. KKR chose to field. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Ajinkya Rahane
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane at toss during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson, right, during a warm-up before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium-Vaibhav Arora
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP/STR
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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