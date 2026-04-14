CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 22 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium
Chennai Super Kings host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) on Tuesday (April 14, 2026). It is battle of the stragglers as the teams are placed in the bottom two positions of the standings. The Super Kings (2 points) ended a three-game losing streak in their previous game, beating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at home. The Knight Riders (1 point), on the other hand, are yet to register a win and their sole point is from a washed out clash with Punjab Kings. Ajinkya Rahane's men must discover form quickly and in case they don't do that tonight, the path to playoffs will become that much harder.
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