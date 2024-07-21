Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: Chances Of India Travelling To Pakistan Are Slim: Ex-PCB Chief

"Look, the thing is at this level you can only lobby and try to convince other boards to be on your side. India has too much clout in the ICC it would do no good for Pakistan to adopt a tit for tat strategy" - Khalid Mahmood said

India - Pakistan rivalry
"They are very very slim chances they will agree to play in Pakistan," Mahmood, who is a retired senior bureaucrat, said.
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Khalid Mahmood believes India will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year. (More Cricket News)

He, however, said that if India doesn't visit Pakistan, it would be a non-profitable deal for PCB and the ICC.

"India is the richest cricket board and carries a lot of clout. If they don't send their team to Pakistan I foresee even countries like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh following their path," Mahmood said.

"This would basically reduce the Champions Trophy into a venture where revenues will take a hit, expenses will grow and profits would fall," Mahmood, who twice went to India in 1989 and 1999 as Pakistan's junior and senior team manager, said.

Mahmood said that PCB should just follow their policy of not mixing sports and politics.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup - Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Slots IND Vs PAK On March 1, BCCI Yet To Approve

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Look, the thing is at this level you can only lobby and try to convince other boards to be on your side. India has too much clout in the ICC it would do no good for Pakistan to adopt a tit for tat strategy."

"Thing is when the BCCI says it can't send its team and will play its matches outside Pakistan, it does reduce the purpose for Pakistan of hosting an ICC event," he added.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 next year.

