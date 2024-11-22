Cricket

Cambodia Vs Qatar Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024: When And Where To Watch Match 12

Here is how you can watch the Cambodia vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match

Hosts Qatar will face Cambodia in match 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, Qatar on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)

Qatar are riding high on winning momentum, sitting second on the points table with two wins from two matches. They come into this match after a six-wicket victory over Bhutan and will aim to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Cambodia are second-last on the table with no wins so far. They’ll be eager to secure their first victory, coming into this match after a five-wicket defeat to the UAE.

Cambodia Vs Qatar: Squads

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, Mohammed Rizlan(c), Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Tanveer, M Ikramullah Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Shakkir Kassim, Mohammed Aslam, Owais Ahmed, Nouman Sarwar, Gayan Munaweera

Cambodia Squad: Salvin Stanly, Luqman Butt, Sahaj Chadha, Shah Abrar Hussain, Lakshit Gupta, Uday Hathinjar(w), Etienne Beukes, Gulam Murtaza(c), Utkarsh Jain, Phon Bunthean, Nived Gireesh, Te Senglong, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak

Cambodia Vs Qatar, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming

When to watch Cambodia vs Qatar, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12?

The Cambodia vs Qatar, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12 will be played on Saturday, November 23 at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground at 3:45 PM IST.

Where to watch Cambodia vs Qatar, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12?

The Cambodia vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

