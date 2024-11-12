Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Western Australia Curator Cautions India Ahead Of Perth Test

McDonald is trying to prepare a pitch that has similar traits of the one that he readied for the first Test against Pakistan in December last year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Border Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, ICC Photo
India captain Rohit Sharma (first from left) and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. Photo: File
info_icon

India will be accorded a tough welcome to Australia as the Optus Stadium pitch for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been prepared to offer “good bounce and pace” true to the tradition of the fiery tracks in Perth. (More Cricket News)

India will enter the Perth Test, beginning from November 22, without playing any practice match as the visitors had cancelled an intra-squad side game that was scheduled to be played behind closed doors from November 15 to 17.

Now, India will focus on centre-wicket training at the nearby WACA stadium, where Australia will also polish their skills.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Star batter plays a shot during IND vs NZ Test. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This is Australia, this is Perth... I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce and really good carry," Western Australia Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

McDonald is trying to prepare a pitch that has similar traits of the one that he readied for the first Test against Pakistan in December last year.

In that match, Pakistan were bundled out for 89 in the second innings as the Aussies celebrated a massive 360-run victory.

The pitch too had developed cracks as that match wore on and batters like Marnus Labuschagne copped blows on their hands.

Overall, the three Aussie pacers – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc – grabbed 12 of the 20 Pakistan wickets.

More recently, Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf tore through Australian line-up, bowling the hosts out for 140 in the third ODI here.

McDonald said he is looking to leave some grass on the pitch to make it a bit spicier.

"It's (10 mm) a good starting point. Ten millimetres was pretty comfortable with the conditions that we had (last year) and that held the conditions together nicely for the first few days. Live grass on the pitch is speed.

"Both bowling units (Australia and Pakistan) were pretty rapid last year and hoping for much the same this year (for India match),” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Western Australia Curator Cautions India Ahead Of Perth Test
  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  2. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  5. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Thailand Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Can Underdogs THA Topple Heavyweights JPN?
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  5. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Situation Tense After Encounters; Curfew Imposed In Jiribam
  2. UP By-Polls: In SP-Stronghold Sisamau, Politics Of Family, Religion And Caste At Play
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto
  4. Gujarat: Fire At Vadodara IOCL Refinery Kills 2
  5. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
  2. Iraq: Spy Satellite Images Lead Archeologists To Site Of Historic Battle
  3. North Korea Ratifies Major Defence Treaty With Russia As Allies Strengthen Ties
  4. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto