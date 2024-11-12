With the clock ticking towards the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at a rapid pace, India legend Virat Kohli has completely taken over and dominated the front pages of the Australian newspapers upon his arrival in Perth. (More Cricket News)
The Australian media has also used Hindi and Punjabi fonts in front pages in their publications, and images of the same have been making quite a bit of noise on social media.
A few headlines on front pages read: "Yugon ki ladai (Fight for the ages), and the Punjabi section of the same newspaper with an article on India’s batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal read: “Navam Raja (The new king).”
The first of the five-match blockbuster series will get underway on November 22, at the Perth Stadium in Western Australia.
The remaining four games will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney respectively, with the second Test at the Adelaide Oval played under lights (Day-Night game)
India have been under major criticism after suffering a 3-0 series defeat at home to New Zealand, and former skipper Virat Kohli has been under fire having scored just 93 runs at an average of 15.50, registering his lowest average in a home Test series since 2017.