Ben Stokes Pulls Out Of England's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Title Defence

England's talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. The 32-year-old told the English team management that he does not wish to be considered for selection for the marquee 20-over tournament, to be played in the USA and West Indies this time. (More Cricket News)
“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket. Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future," Stokes said in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Advertisement
Stokes was the one to hit the winning run in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, as England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But he has only played two T20 matches since, both of which were in Indian Premier League 2023.
“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos, Motty and all the team the best of luck in defending our title,” Stokes added.
Advertisement
Title holders England will commence their defence on 4 June against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group games against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.