Cricket

Ben Stokes Pulls Out Of England's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Title Defence

The 32-year-old Ben Stokes was the one to hit the winning run in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, as England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But he has only played two T20 matches since, both of which were in Indian Premier League 2023

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England%20and%20Wales%20Cricket%20Board
File photo of England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes. Photo: England and Wales Cricket Board
info_icon

England's talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. The 32-year-old told the English team management that he does not wish to be considered for selection for the marquee 20-over tournament, to be played in the USA and West Indies this time. (More Cricket News)

“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket. Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future," Stokes said in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Advertisement

Stokes was the one to hit the winning run in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, as England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But he has only played two T20 matches since, both of which were in Indian Premier League 2023.

Stokes was available for selection again last week, but didnt feature in the playing XI for CSK. - null
Indian Premier League 2024: England Test Skipper Ben Stokes Pulls Out, Wants To Manage Fitness And Workload

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos, Motty and all the team the best of luck in defending our title,” Stokes added.

Advertisement

Title holders England will commence their defence on 4 June against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group games against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Ben Stokes Opts Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Says Cong Wants Anarchy; Congress Releases Fresh Candidate List For LS Polls
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar