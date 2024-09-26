Cricket

Ben Stokes 'On Track' To Lead England In Pakistan Test Series

Ben Stokes has been given the green light to captain England’s Test tour of Pakistan next month, but he is still unlikely to bowl at the start of the series

Ben-Stokes-ECB
The ECB have confirmed Ben Stokes is on track to feature against Pakistan next month
info_icon

Stokes missed his side's last three matches against Sri Lanka after tearing his hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition.

Stokes missed his side’s last three matches against Sri Lanka after tearing his hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition. 

The 33-year-old underwent a planned scan on the injury on Wednesday, with a statement from the ECB confirming he remains "on track" to feature in the three-match series. 

However, it appears increasingly likely that he will operate as a specialist batter, with England unwilling to take any risks over the long-term health of their captain.

"I think that's you getting ahead of yourself. Obviously, I've been six-and-a-half weeks now of just walking and doing stuff in the gym," Stokes told Sky Sports. 

"There's a lot more than just my hamstring that I need to get back firing and working up again in terms of bowling, because you use everything, so I need to get that all right to make sure I don't do any damage to other parts of my body."

Stokes oversaw a 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan two years ago – his first overseas assignment after taking over from Joe Root – and his presence will be a major boost to England’s prospects.

It will, though, restrict the tourists' options in terms of balancing the team, with his inclusion likely forcing out one of their regular top order.

On his recovery, Stokes added: "I'm all good. I have my six-and-a-half week scan tomorrow and we'll know more from that, but I am feeling good.

"It was a hamstring tear which sneaked into my tendon. That's why it takes a week or two longer than a normal hammy.

"Rehab has gone really well, so hopefully everything tomorrow will get the all clear, and we will start pushing it a bit more."

