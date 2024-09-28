Cricket

BCCI's AGM To Focus On Electing Representatives For ICC Meetings

The primary focal point of the BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting, to be held here on Sunday, will be to elect two representatives of India to the ICC meetings, as finding a successor to incumbent secretary Jay Shah is not on agenda

BCCI headquarters Photo: File
The primary focal point of the BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting, to be held here on Sunday, will be to elect two representatives of India to the ICC meetings, as finding a successor to incumbent secretary Jay Shah is not on agenda. (More Cricket News)

The meeting assumes importance because the International Cricket Council has scheduled a conclave in Dubai at the end of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The final of the marquee event is slated for October 20 in Dubai, and Shah will still be in the chair of the BCCI secretary on that date, as he will take over as ICC chairman from December 1.

After the tenure of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, usually Shah represented India in the ICC parleys and the last such instance was in Colombo earlier this July.

The current board president Roger Binny is the Alternate Director who can represent BCCI at the global body's meetings, but he seldom performs that duty.

With a year left in his tenure, it remains to be seen whether Binny will continue as the Alternate Director or someone else is nominated at the AGM for the role.

While the selection of the secretary is not listed, the members, who have assembled here also for the inauguration of the new National Cricket Academy complex near the international airport on Saturday, are certain to discuss among themselves the possible candidate to succeed Shah.

As things stand now, two names have been doing rounds for the post – Anil Patel, the secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association and Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley and the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

However BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar and joint secretary Devajit Lon Saikia could also be elevated.

But it has been learned that Patel is the current frontrunner for the post which will be officially ratified at the Special General Meeting (SGM), and the date of which too is expected to be revealed after the AGM.

Other than that, the AGM will also ratify the induction of a representative from the Indian Cricketer's Association (ICA) to the IPL Governing Council.

A source close to the development confirmed to PTI that incumbent V Chamundeswaranath, a former Andhra player and veteran administrator, will continue in that post.

Two more from the General Body will also be nominated to the IPL GC and currently Arun Singh Dhumal, the present IPL chairman, and Avishek Dalmiya are occupying those slots. They might resume the role for another season at least.

Meanwhile, former Test cricketer Yajurvindra Singh, who played for Maharashtra and Saurashtra stalwart, will take over the ICA president, a post left vacant after the demise of former India opener Anshuman Gaekwad.

Other issues such as two from the General Body, appointment of sub-committees like the Cricket Committee, besides approving the annual budget for the 2024-25 season too will come up in the AGM.

The AGM will also ponder over the report submitted by the board's internal committee formed under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

