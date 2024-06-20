India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, walks off the field after losing his wicket as teammate Suryakumar Yadav, right, comes in to bat during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, walks off the field after losing his wicket as teammate Suryakumar Yadav, right, comes in to bat during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger