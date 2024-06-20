Cricket

BCCI Announces International Home Fixtures Of 2024-25 Season For Senior Men's Team

India will host England for five T20I and three ODI matches in January 2025. The first ODI match will be played in Chennai whereas the last T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on 12 February 2025

Rohit Sharma and SKY in T20 WC 2024. AP Photo
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, walks off the field after losing his wicket as teammate Suryakumar Yadav, right, comes in to bat during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the international home fixtures of the Indian cricket team (Senior men) for the season 2024-25. (More Cricket News)

The international home season will start with two-Test match series against Bangladesh with the first match to be played at Chennai starting 19 September, 2024. A three-match T20I bilateral series will be played between India and Bangladesh after that.

New Zealand cricket team are scheduled to visit India in October to play three Test match bilateral series starting with first Test in Bengaluru on 16 October. Pune and Mumbai are set to host the next two Test matches.

India will host England for five T20I and three ODI matches in January 2025. The first ODI match will be played in Chennai whereas the last T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on 12 February 2025.

Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir. - PTI/Kunal Patil
Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By BCCI Panel; Could Be Announced As IND Head Coach In Next 48 Hrs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The detailed schedule for the international home season 2024-25 is as follows.

Bangladesh's Tour of India
S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Thu 19-Sep-24 Mon 23-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai
2 Fri 27-Sep-24 Tue 01-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur
3 Sun 06-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Dharamsala
4 Wed 09-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Delhi
5 Sat 12-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Hyderabad
New Zealand's Tour of India
S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Wed 16-Oct-24 Sun 20-Oct-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Bengaluru
2 Thu 24-Oct-24 Mon 28-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Pune
3 Fri 01-Nov-24 Tue 05-Nov-24 9:30 AM 3rd Test Mumbai
England's Tour of India
S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue
1 Wed 22-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Chennai
2 Sat 25-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Kolkata
3 Tue 28-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Rajkot
4 Fri 31-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 4th T20I Pune
5 Sun 02-Feb-25 - - 7:00 PM 5th T20I Mumbai
6 Thu 06-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 1st ODI Nagpur
7 Sun 09-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Cuttack
8 Wed 12-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Ahmedabad
