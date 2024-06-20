The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the international home fixtures of the Indian cricket team (Senior men) for the season 2024-25. (More Cricket News)
The international home season will start with two-Test match series against Bangladesh with the first match to be played at Chennai starting 19 September, 2024. A three-match T20I bilateral series will be played between India and Bangladesh after that.
New Zealand cricket team are scheduled to visit India in October to play three Test match bilateral series starting with first Test in Bengaluru on 16 October. Pune and Mumbai are set to host the next two Test matches.
India will host England for five T20I and three ODI matches in January 2025. The first ODI match will be played in Chennai whereas the last T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on 12 February 2025.
The detailed schedule for the international home season 2024-25 is as follows.
|Bangladesh's Tour of India
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Thu
|19-Sep-24
|Mon
|23-Sep-24
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|Chennai
|2
|Fri
|27-Sep-24
|Tue
|01-Oct-24
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Kanpur
|3
|Sun
|06-Oct-24
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Dharamsala
|4
|Wed
|09-Oct-24
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Delhi
|5
|Sat
|12-Oct-24
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Hyderabad
|New Zealand's Tour of India
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wed
|16-Oct-24
|Sun
|20-Oct-24
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|Bengaluru
|2
|Thu
|24-Oct-24
|Mon
|28-Oct-24
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Pune
|3
|Fri
|01-Nov-24
|Tue
|05-Nov-24
|9:30 AM
|3rd Test
|Mumbai
|England's Tour of India
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wed
|22-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Chennai
|2
|Sat
|25-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Kolkata
|3
|Tue
|28-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Rajkot
|4
|Fri
|31-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|4th T20I
|Pune
|5
|Sun
|02-Feb-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|5th T20I
|Mumbai
|6
|Thu
|06-Feb-25
|-
|-
|1:30 PM
|1st ODI
|Nagpur
|7
|Sun
|09-Feb-25
|-
|-
|1:30 PM
|2nd ODI
|Cuttack
|8
|Wed
|12-Feb-25
|-
|-
|1:30 PM
|3rd ODI
|Ahmedabad