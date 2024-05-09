Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

With the hosts taking an unassailable 3-0 lead after their nine-run triumph in the third T20I, Zimbabwe will be looking to bounce back

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Chattogram, May 7, 2024, Bangladesh Cricket Twitter
Action from the third T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chattogram. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
After three matches at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face each other in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, May 10. (More Cricket News)

With the hosts taking an unassailable 3-0 lead after their nine-run triumph in the third T20I, Zimbabwe will be looking to bounce back. The Chevrons have shown improvement with every match, and they will be aiming to continue that trend in the upcoming match.

In the third T20I of the series, Bangladesh managed to fend off a late batting fightback from Zimbabwe tailenders Faraz Akram and Blessing Muzarabani to clinch the T20I series in the third game in Chattogram. They secured a nine-run victory.

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Head To Head

Total Matches Played: 23

Bangladesh: 16

Zimbabwe: 7

No Result: 0

When to watch Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I?

The Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, May 10 at 5:30pm IST.

Where to watch Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I?

The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.

