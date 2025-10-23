Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan Give BAN Fast Start Against WI In Dhaka

BAN take WI in the third and final ODI at Dhaka
The series is level at 1-1 going into the third and final game
Playing XIs and toss update listed
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies, to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka. The three-match ODI series is level at 1-1 coming into the penultimate game.
West Indies had won the 2nd ODI via Super Over against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz \won the toss and opted to bat.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan(w), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Ackeem Auguste, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match was available on the FanCode app and website in India.