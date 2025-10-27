Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Caribbean Team Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Get ball-by-ball commentary for the first T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, October 27

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score 1st T20I BAN vs WI 2025 Chattogram
West Indies' captain Shai Hope and Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss of the third ODI match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, on October 23, 2025. | Photo: X/windiescricket
  • Bangladesh face West Indies in 1st T20I on October 27, 2025

  • Match hosted at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram

  • Catch BAN vs WI ball-by-ball commentary here

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Bangladesh take on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match bilateral series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, October 27. The match will be played from 5:30 PM IST.

The Bengal Tigers are coming off the back of a 2-1 win in the ODI series against West Indies in Dhaka, and will look to continue their dominance against the Caribbean side, who also suffered a shock defeat to Nepal in their previous T20I outing.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Ball-by-Ball Commentary

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Toss Update

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk & c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk & c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The first T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

You can read our detailed Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I live-streaming guide.

Published At:
