Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Toss Update: WI Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh take on West Indies in 1st T20I on Monday in Chattogram
Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1
Bangladesh and West Indies will be clashing against each other in the first T20I of the three-match series on October 27 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
Coming off a gripping ODI series, Bangladesh heads into the first T20I against the West Indies with momentum backing them. They won the three-match ODI series 2–1, sealing it with a dominant 179-run victory in the decider.
Their spin trio, especially Rishad Hossain, played a pivotal role, while batsmen like Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar stitched together a powerful opening partnership. That strong showing gives Bangladesh a psychological edge as they shift into the faster-paced T20 formatT
he MA Aziz Stadium (or whichever ground is hosting the match) is likely to offer a balanced pitch, promising for both batters and bowlers. Given how spin dominated the ODIs, the hosts might continue relying on their spin arsenal, but T20 demands a more aggressive approach. The home team will want their quicks to step up in the powerplay, while their spinners will be key in the middle overs.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Playing XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
The first T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.