Bangladesh Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update And Playing XI

Bangladesh women will lock horns with the USA in match 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Bangladesh are part of Group A alongside Ireland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea and the USA. Nigar Sultana Joty is leading the BAN-W side in this tournament and will be heavy favourites, given their experience on the international stage.
For USA, they will be led by Aditiba Chudasama who took over the reins from Sindhu Sriharsha.
Bangladesh Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
USA won the toss and elected to field.
Bangladesh Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
USA XI: Aditiba Chudasama (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Disha Dhingra, Geetika Kodali, Ritu Singh, Maahi Madhavan, Taranum Chopra, Saanvi Immadi, Chetna Pagydyala, Isani Vaghela, Pooja Ganesh.
BAN XI: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Mst Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sobhana Mostary.
Bangladesh Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches, including BAN vs USA, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website.